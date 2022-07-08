HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Saturday, July 9th, 2022 is the Party in the Park at Horseheads Thorne Street Park.

All activities will take place at Thorne Street Park. The pool will open at noon with a live DJ playing music until 3:00 PM.

The pool opens at Noon with a DJ playing some music until 3:00 pm. 94 Rock joins the pool for music and games at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. The rest of the schedule is as follows:

5:00-7:00pm Family Swim 94-Rock

4:30-8:30pm Vendors and Food Trucks

Food Trucks: Kool Treats Ice Cream, Taste of Jamaica, J&B Bulldog BBQ Café

Vendors: Created by B, Hamlet Delights, P’s Macarons, Sue’s Custom Creations, Connections W/ Anna, Flights Distillery, Cloud9 Inflatable, Chemung County Health Department

7:00-9:00pm Band

9:30ishpm Fireworks