Pass/No Credit Option implemented at Mansfield University

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM-TV)- Due to the unexpected disruption of the semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mansfield University has implemented the following Pass/No Credit Option policy and has suspended its dismissal policy for the Spring 2020 semester.

𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀/𝗡𝗼 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆

1. There will be no F grades issued this semester. Faculty will submit NC (No Credit) grades instead of using the F. If a student receives an NC, it means that they did not earn credit for the course; however, unlike an F, the NC will not impact the student’s grade point average.

2. Once the faculty submit their final grades, students will be able to review their grades and then for each of their courses, choose whether to keep the letter grade they earned (A, A-, B+, B, B-, C+, C, C-, D+, D, D-, NC) or have the grade convert to the Pass/No Credit (P/NC) option. If the final grade is A through D- and a student chooses the P/NC option, that grade will be converted to a P. If the grade is already NC, it will remain NC. The P grade means that students earn the credit for the course, but the P grade does not impact the grade point average.

3. Students will have one week after all final grades are submitted to choose the P/NC option for one or more of their courses. Final grades are due by noon on Tuesday, May 5.Students will then have until noon on Tuesday, May 12, to make their choices. Campus Technologies is working on a web-based process for students to make their selection. When that process is ready, a message with instructions explaining where to go on the website to enter choices will be sent to all students.

4. Although Mansfield University is providing the P/NC option, all current departmental or program grading policies are still in effect. So it is absolutely necessary that students communicate with their faculty advisor *BEFORE* deciding whether or not to choose the P/NC option for one or more of their courses. Some majors have higher minimum passing grade requirements for their required courses. And some programs have higher minimum grade point averages that are required to maintain to stay in that major. Communicating with the faculty advisor is therefore necessary to make certain students understand the implications of choosing the P/NC option, especially if they’re considering it for a course required for their major.

5. Please remember that if a student receives financial aid or scholarships, their eligibility may depend on the number of credits they complete and/or the grade point average. Students should consult with the Financial Aid office as well as their faculty advisor if they are considering the P/NC option. Financial Aid director, Pam Kathcart, can be reached at pkathcar@mansfield.edu.

6. If students choose the P/NC option for any of their courses, they may reverse this choice for up to three years or until they are no longer enrolled in the university. Mansfield University is making the decision reversible so that any mistakes can be corrected, and also because students who change majors and students who have not yet declared a major may need to reverse a P/NC choice in the future depending on the degree program they ultimately choose to complete.

𝗦𝘂𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆

Under Mansfield University’s current policy, students who have a cumulative grade point average under 2.0 for two consecutive semesters are dismissed and have the option to appeal their dismissals. Given the disruption to the semester caused by the pandemic, this policy is now suspended. There will be no dismissals at the end of semester.

Instead, students with a cumulative grade point average under 2.0 for two consecutive semesters will be placed on probation for the following term. Please keep in mind, though, that having a grade point average under 2.0 for two semesters in a row (or more) may impact your financial aid status. Please consult with the Financial Aid office to determine what impact, if any, your grade point average has on your financial aid eligibility.