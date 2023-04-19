(BUSHKILL, P.A.) – Final preparations are underway for the upcoming Lost Highway Motorcycle Show & Concert taking place at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania.

The weekend of May 19th through the 21st, 2023 will be full of beautiful bikes, poker runs, a cornhole tournament, multiple charity rides, and more. There will also be live music including Lynyrd Skynyrd with the Marshall Tucker Band.

Today through Sunday, April 23rd, early bird general admission passes for Saturday are available for only $19.99 (plus fees). Friday general admission passes are also available for $29.99 (plus fees). Starting on Monday, April 24th, ticket prices will increase so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now.

If you would like to purchase tickets or view the full weekend itinerary, you can do so here.