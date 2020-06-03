Paving and culvert repair activities underway along State Route 53 in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- The New York State Department of Transportation announced lane closures are in place along Route 53 in the hamlet of Kanona and in the Town of Prattsburgh in Steuben County to facilitate culvert repairs and a pavement restoration project.

Work to repair a culvert along Route 53 in the town of Prattsburgh, just south of the village, is underway and the road is open to local traffic only.

A detour is in place guiding motorists using Flynn Road. This work is expected to be complete by the end of June.

Additionally, a paving project has also begun along Route 53 starting at the Route 415 intersection in Kanona and continuing north to the Ontario County Line at the border of the town of Naples.

Construction on this 20-mile stretch of roadway includes a two-course overlay designed to establish a new layer of pavement on the road. Two-way traffic along this road will be maintained using alternating single-lane closures and on-site flaggers.

This work is expected to last approximately six to seven weeks. Motorists should expect delays during this time and consider an alternate route.

All construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.