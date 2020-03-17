Penn State announces prorated reimbursements for housing, meal plans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State officials announced plans to issue prorated reimbursements for housing and meal plans in the near future for those financially strained by the Coronavirus and classes being cancelled for two weeks.
They say they haven’t finalized exactly how the reimbursements will work, but they are working on ironing out all the details soon.
You can read the full release from Penn State below.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As the University is navigating unprecedented territory with the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State realizes this virtual period poses a financial strain for many, and a financial emergency for some. To help alleviate some of these concerns, the University is planning to issue prorated reimbursements for housing and meal plans in some form. Details will be determined in the near future as the University is now focusing time and resources on the immediate challenges presented by the pandemic.
“We are grateful and inspired for the way our entire community is coming together to keep each other safe and healthy during this unpredictable time,” said David Gray, senior vice president for Business and Finance. “We are committed to working with our students and their families to help address the financial strain that this pandemic is creating, but we ask for patience as we are currently focusing our time on the challenges associated with bringing students home from study abroad programs, transitioning to remote learning, creating social distancing, and other mission critical and health-related operations challenges.”
Prorating for student refunds may differ slightly depending on circumstance and may take various forms (i.e., fall 2020 credit).
Students in need of emergency assistance are encouraged to review support resources available through the Student Care and Advocacy office within Student Affairs, which includes a link to the Student Emergency Fund Application. Students are also encouraged to contact the office by email at studentcare@psu.edu.