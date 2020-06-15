Penn State to resume in-person classes this fall

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) — Penn State will allow students back to campus this fall.

The university announced Sunday that after a three-month planning process, that they will be able to meet or go beyond the Department of Health guidelines.

The semester will begin on August 24th, as originally scheduled, but campus-based, residential instruction will conclude on November 20th. The remainder of the semester, including final exams, will conclude online after Thanksgiving break on November 30th. The semester will end on December 18th, and classes will be held on Labor Day (September 7th).

“I am pleased that the hard work of our task groups over the last few months has led us to this plan that will allow us to bring our campus communities back together,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “The Penn State experience may look somewhat different this fall, but I am very much looking forward to seeing our campuses busy with students, faculty, and staff once again. I know I speak for the leadership at each of our campuses when I say we are looking forward to welcoming our students back and greeting, for the first time, our new students.”

Penn State will begin to welcome back students and faculty this summer with new public health procedures in place, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

With regards to testing, the university will have a strong testing and contact-tracing program, that will test symptomatic individuals and conduct asymptomatic testing on individuals who are identified in the contact-tracing process.

In terms of classroom space, Penn State’s reopening task force is continuing to look at all classrooms to get them up to code for social distancing. Most classrooms, lecture halls, labs, etc. will have assigned seating, monitoring of attendance in order to help contact tracing.