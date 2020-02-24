Penn State University raises millions for The Four-Diamond Fund

STATE COLLEGE, PA. (WETM)- For the past 46 hours, Penn State University has raised over 11-million dollars, for its annual dance marathon.

The event called “Thon” raises money for the Four-Diamond Fund, an organization that helps those impacted by pediatric cancer.

Hundreds of students and community members participated in the dance marathon, held at the Bryce Jordan Center, an arena in University Park located on the campus of Penn State.

The dance marathon event was started back in 1973.

Today February 23, 2020, it concluded after 46 hours of dancing.

The record for the most money raised at “Thon” was 13-million dollars in 2014.