PennDOT issues travel restrictions as the upcoming storm approaches the area

(WBRE) – PennDOT is issuing vehicle restrictions on major roadways due to the anticipation of a snowstorm for Sunday.

In anticipation of winter weather throughout much of the state on Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the upcoming storm.

PennDOT anticipates that it will implement travel restrictions on trucks and other vehicles on certain roadways around the state, which will remain in place until conditions warrant their removal.

The travel restriction took effect at noon on Sunday, January 31, vehicle restrictions are anticipated on the following roadways that align with Tier 1 of the commonwealth`s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 in both directions from the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Interstate 76) to the Maryland state line;

The entire length of Interstate 78 in both directions;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 81 to the New Jersey state line;

The entire length of Interstate 81 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 83 in both directions;

The entire length of Interstate 84 in both directions;and

The entire length of Interstate 380 in both directions.

It means speed limits are limited to 45 MPH and commercial vehicles are limited to the right lane. Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.

“The counties report back and tell Harrisburg how the roads are. If they’re seeing a lot of accidents, if it’s starting to get a little dicey out there, we request restrictions,” PennDOT District 4 Community Relations Coordinator Jessica Kalinoski said.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV; Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s pickup trucks, etc.)