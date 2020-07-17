Pennsylvania Departments of Health, Education provide guidance for reopening schools in fall

HARRISBURG, PA (WGAL)- The Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education released updated guidance Thursday for schools to safely reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said the guidance provides a list of best practices for schools to consider before in-person classes resume.

“Being back in school is the best outcome for children,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The recommendations include the following:

Masks must be worn by students and staff at school and on the bus as required by the order signed by the secretary of health on July 1, with some exceptions. Masks can be removed to eat or drink.

signed by the secretary of health on July 1, with some exceptions. Masks can be removed to eat or drink. Students or caregivers should do a daily symptom screening before leaving for school.

Students, teachers and other staff are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing throughout the day with 6 feet of separation between desks and other seating.

If possible, hold classes in gyms, auditoriums, other large spaces or outdoors, where physical distancing can be maintained.

Student seating should be facing in the same direction.

Limit student interactions by staggering class times, creating one-way walking patterns in hallways, and, when feasible, keeping students in a classroom and rotating teachers instead.

For breakfast and lunch, consider serving individually packaged meals in classrooms and avoid across-the-table seating. If meals are served in a cafeteria, sit students at least 6 feet apart.

Limit the number of students on playgrounds at one time and encourage social distancing.

Encourage the use of virtual gatherings, events and extracurricular activities.

The complete guidance can be found at the Education Department website.

During a conference call, Levine and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera were asked what would block schools from reopening.

“What we need to do now is to do our part so that hopefully we’re not in that position and schools can safely reopen in the fall,” Levine said.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to make decisions based on the data that keeps students, families and our educators safe,” Rivera said.

Rivera said a hybrid of in-person and online instruction may work best.

“I would say that as school districts are starting to plan, a hybrid approach is a good model that engages each of our communities,” he said.

Rivera also stressed that there is no one-size-fits-all for school districts.