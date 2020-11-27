Pennsylvania family’s home damaged by electrical fire

LAWRENCEVILLE, PA. (WETM-TV) – A Pennsylvania family is giving thanks after fire crews saved their home from an electrical fire.

According to First News Now, the fire happened Wednesday evening in the attic of the home.

The family did evacuate the home safely the 1975 single-family mobile home suffered fire, smoke, and water damage.

Courtesy of First News Now

No word on the family’s whereabouts has been reported at this time.

A Facebook fundraiser page has been set up for the family to help raise funds to repair the family’s home.

A donation box for the family will be available at Skin Pricks Custom Body Art (Tattoo Shop) at 54 Main Street in Lawrenceville, PA.