ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Pennsylvania House has been adjourned since January 10th, as Republicans and Democrats were unable to agree on a rules package. Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing to get back to work to tackle issues in their district.

18 News reached out to 68th District Representative Clint Owlett on his thoughts of the stalemate and what he wants to see happen. “Currently we’re really a stalemate. We’re waiting to see what’s going to happen, whether the speaker will actually call us back into session. We’re going to play the waiting game till the special elections are done and the House majority might flip possibly, I think that’s what they’re after there, what the Democrats are banking on. The sad part is we could be working we could be getting the people’s work done,” said Owlett.

Representative Owlett went on to say hopes to get back into session to address issues such as the proposed amendment for survivors of childhood sexual abuse.