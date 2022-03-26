WYALUSING, Pa. (WETM) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after an event where they failed to register as a sex offender after moving from a previous address.

Police say that Louis Sophie, 42, of Wyalusing, failed to register with Pennsylvania State Police after moving to Wyalusing from New York earlier this month.

Sophie was arrested and charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements.

He was arraigned by MDJ Fred Wheaton and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail.