Pennsylvania may be ready for the reopening of the economy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

TIOGA COUNTY, PA. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is planning to reopen the commonwealth state, May 8. Reopening Pennsylvania will go in three phases: red, yellow, green. These phases will be assigned based on conditions in a county, counties, or region. The administration will use the Department of Health metrics and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University.

A short snapshot of the phases that the administration is using is listed below:

Red Phase:
Where all states and businesses stand throughout the United States, closed. CDC guidelines require a mandatory stay at home order.

Yellow Phase:
Gyms and restaurants and bars will remain closed and a limitation on gatherings. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Green Phase:
The restriction levels will ease, as businesses will begin to open. Where life will become back to “normal.” The continuation of monitoring public health will be a factor to adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

The administration will determine if the state is ready with regional assessments to measure COVID-19 cases. It will determine if the target goals of coronavirus cases are constant.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now