Pennsylvania may be ready for the reopening of the economy

TIOGA COUNTY, PA. (WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is planning to reopen the commonwealth state, May 8. Reopening Pennsylvania will go in three phases: red, yellow, green. These phases will be assigned based on conditions in a county, counties, or region. The administration will use the Department of Health metrics and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University.



A short snapshot of the phases that the administration is using is listed below:



Red Phase:

Where all states and businesses stand throughout the United States, closed. CDC guidelines require a mandatory stay at home order.

Yellow Phase:

Gyms and restaurants and bars will remain closed and a limitation on gatherings. The purpose of this phase is to begin to power back up the economy while keeping a close eye on the public health data to ensure the spread of disease remains contained to the greatest extent possible.

Green Phase:

The restriction levels will ease, as businesses will begin to open. Where life will become back to “normal.” The continuation of monitoring public health will be a factor to adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum.

The administration will determine if the state is ready with regional assessments to measure COVID-19 cases. It will determine if the target goals of coronavirus cases are constant.