Knoebels has been ranked one of the best in the United States.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides.

abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s best amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!

Waldameer -Erie, Pa.

Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s 10th-oldest amusement park. It features 100+ rides, which includes 5 roller coasters, including Ravine Fluyer II, which has been ranked as one of the best wooden coasters in the world. With that amount of rides, everyone in the family can find something to enjoy. The park also features a waterpark that is adding a new water coaster for the 2023 season.

Knoebles Amusement Park- Elysburg, Pa.

This family-owned, pay-as-you-go park has been ranked one of the best in the United States. and features the Phoenix wooden roller coaster which has been ranked one of the best coasters in the world by Amusement Today magazine. Besides the Phoenix, this park features 60 rides, four other coasters and is also known for having some of the best theme park food, according to the Golden Ticket Awards.

Hersheypark- Hershey, Pa.

Known as The Sweetest Place on Earth, Hersheypark has turned into a first-class theme park. The park features over 70 rides, 14 roller coasters, an 11-acre zoo, and a water park, all of which are included with admission. In 2023, the park will be opening up its 15th coaster Wildcat’s Revenge. The park was opened in 1906 by Milton Hershey as a leisure park for Hershey Company employees.

Kennywood- West Mifflin, Pa.

This park, which opened in 1989, offers some of the best wooden coasters on the planet. The park features 40 rides, eight of which are roller coasters. The park is known for its array of unique experiences such as Noah’s Ark, one of the last walk-through funhouses in the world. It also features the Steel Curtain coaster which offers nine inversions, the most in North America.

Dorney Park- Allentown, Pa.

Opening in 1884 as a fish hatchery, the park has grown to have a collection of over 100 rides and attractions. The park features seven coasters and a first-generation freefall ride called Demon Drop. It also features one of the oldest operating coasters in the world, Thunderhawk which opened in 1924. It also features Planet Snoopy, a fun play area for kids.

Dutch Wonderland- Lancaster, Pa.

This park has been designed for families and hosts more than 30 rides, including coasters for young thrill seekers. There is also a water play area and an interactive Dino Dig experience. The park features the classic wooden coaster called Kingdom Coaster and many experiences for young children to enjoy.

DelGrosso’s Amusement Park- Tipton, Pa.

DelGrosso’s park features over 30 rides, as well as an Italian-themed water park. The park features classic rides such as the Paratrooper and Scrambler and thrill rides such as The Rock Star and the X-Scream Drop Tower. The park features a fun wild mouse attraction and many kiddie rides for the younger thrill seekers to enjoy

Sesame Place- Philadelphia, Pa.

The nation’s only park based entirely around Sesame Street, this park immerses guests to be on the famous street. Featuring rides, coasters, and water attractions the park has rides uniquely themed to famous Sesame Street characters such as The Count, Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, and Grover. The newest coaster, Oscar’s Wacky Taxi, won the Brass Ring award for IAAPA’s Best New Kiddie Ride in 2018.

Idlewild park- Ligonier, Pa.

Considered to be one of the nation’s most beautiful, Idlewild offers more than 40 rides and attractions, including Raccoon Lagoon, Story Book Forest, and SoakZone waterpark. For six consecutive years, Idlewild has received the Golden Ticket Award for Best Children’s Park from Amusement Today magazine. The park features classics such as the Tilt-A-Whril and even a Wild Mouse.

Lakemont Park- Altoona, Pa.

This park is famous for having the world’s oldest wooden roller coaster, Leap The Dips, which opened in 1902. It also features a kiddie coaster, go-karts, and other family-friendly attractions. The park will be featuring a new sports area opening in 2023, as well as a small water park.