This story was updated Tuesday afternoon after a news conference with law enforcement officials.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Eight people are being charged, including a 14-year-old after a teen was killed within an hour of being kidnapped.

The body of Hayden Garreffa, 19, of Ebensburg, was found by state police around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in a remote wooded area of Brush Valley Township. This was just two miles from where he was living with a relative in the Dilltown area, according to police.

Garreffa was first reported missing on Oct. 20. after his grandmother came to the state police barracks to file a missing person’s report. She explained Garreffa was autistic and never would have left the house without his phone or medication, according to police.

Investigators said the information they received very early on led them to believe there was foul play involved.

Garreffa reportedly died around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, the same day that he was reported missing from the East Wheatfield Township home.

The Indiana County Coroner ultimately ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide. An autopsy showed the 19-year-old was stabbed numerous times in the body, neck and head.

Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County. Provided by: Pennsylvania State Police.

During the investigation, police learned that Garreffa was lured by one of the suspects, Isaac Joel Buchkoski, before he was killed.

According to court documents, Buchkoski had “ill will” towards Garreffa over an incident with Buchoski’s girlfriend and the two got into an argument around 11 a.m. Buchkoski soon left the home with three others.

Around 2 p.m., Buchoski reportedly came back with seven other people and got Garreffa into a red van.

While leaving the house, Buchkoski allegedly told a witness, “you won’t have to worry about him again because he will be dead before the end of the day,” according to court documents.

Over the course of a couple of days, all eight people were apprehended in the Johnstown area.

Seven adults and one 14-year-old have been charged in connection with the kidnapping of Garreffa and are currently in Indiana County Prison after being denied bail.

The individuals in custody are:

Summer Settlemyer (18)

Isaac Buchkoski (21)

Desean Alvarez (21)

Taylyn Edwards (18)

Mia Catalfano (18)

Jesse Wadsworth (18)

Thomas Rivera (20)

An unnamed 14-year-old female is also currently in a juvenile facility.

All have been charged by state police with kidnapping to facilitate a felony. Settlemyer and Buchkoski have also been charged with conspiracy to kidnap to facilitate a felony.

Officials say these are the only charges available right now as the investigation is ongoing to determine who may face other charges, such as homicide.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for November 11.

Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted state police in the investigation.

Harris Funeral Home in Johnstown will be handling funeral home services.