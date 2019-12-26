2020 dog licenses available, required by year’s end

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM/WETM) – Pennsylvania is reminding dog owners that 2020 licenses must be purchased by Dec. 31.

State law requires licenses for all dogs three months of age and older. Violators can be cited with a maximum fine of $300 plus court costs.

The fee for an annual license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification such as a microchip or tattoo.

Discounts are available for older adults and people with disabilities.

Dog licenses are available through county treasurers. Go to licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov to find your county treasurer’s information.