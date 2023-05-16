(WETM) — Voters across the Northern Tier, and all of Pennsylvania, went out to vote today to fill a multitude of empty seats in municipalities across the state.

With polls closing at 8 p.m., results have been coming to us throughout the night. Here are the results of the elections across our two counties and the state.

Tioga County

County Commissioner

  • Democratic: Shane Nickerson (1,403 votes)
  • Democratic: Joseph Druetto (1,114 votes)
  • Republican: Sam VanLoon (3,001 votes)
  • Republican: Marc Rice (2,034 votes)

District Attorney

  • Republican: Sandra Olson (4,050 votes)

Coroner

  • Republican: James Daugherty (4,077 votes)

Bloss Township Supervisor

  • Republican: Mark Strange (71 votes)

Delmar Township Supervisor

  • Deven Martin (339 votes, North & South)

Jackson Township Supervisor

  • Mary Cogswell (166 votes)

Lawrenceville Borough Council (vote for 4)

  • Democratic: Mansel O’Dell (24 votes)
  • Democratic: Diana Lewis (22 votes)
  • Republican: Terry Gleason (130 votes)
  • Republican: Anthony Urbano, Jr. (127 votes)
  • Republican: Barry Mortimer (104 votes)
  • Republican: Eddie Wetzel (93 votes)

Bradford County

County Auditor

  • Republican: Sebrina Shanks (5,631 votes)

County Commissioner

  • Democratic: Zachary Gates (1,798 votes)
  • Republican: Daryl Miller (58,405 votes)

District Attorney

  • Republican: Richard Wilson (5,405 votes)

Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts

  • Tammy Hart (3,984 votes)

Magisterial District Judge 42-3-04

  • Democratic & Republican: Ryan Leo Edsell (1,901 votes)

Athens Township Supervisor

  • Republican 2-year term: Bonnie Petruschak (321 votes)
  • Republican 6-year term: Ronald Reagan (208 votes)
  • Republican 6-year term: Matthew Moore (234 votes)

Leroy Township Supervisor

  • Republican: Tom Tomlinson (9 votes)

Litchfield Township Supervisor

  • Republican: William Zurn (186 votes)

Standing Stone Township Supervisor

  • Republican: Paul Schoonover (72 votes)