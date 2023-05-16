(WETM) — Voters across the Northern Tier, and all of Pennsylvania, went out to vote today to fill a multitude of empty seats in municipalities across the state.

With polls closing at 8 p.m., results have been coming to us throughout the night. Here are the results of the elections across our two counties and the state.

Tioga County

County Commissioner

Democratic: Shane Nickerson (1,403 votes)

Democratic: Joseph Druetto (1,114 votes)

Republican: Sam VanLoon (3,001 votes)

Republican: Marc Rice (2,034 votes)

District Attorney

Republican: Sandra Olson (4,050 votes)

Coroner

Republican: James Daugherty (4,077 votes)

Bloss Township Supervisor

Republican: Mark Strange (71 votes)

Delmar Township Supervisor

Deven Martin (339 votes, North & South)

Jackson Township Supervisor

Mary Cogswell (166 votes)

Lawrenceville Borough Council (vote for 4)

Democratic: Mansel O’Dell (24 votes)

Democratic: Diana Lewis (22 votes)

Republican: Terry Gleason (130 votes)

Republican: Anthony Urbano, Jr. (127 votes)

Republican: Barry Mortimer (104 votes)

Republican: Eddie Wetzel (93 votes)

Bradford County

County Auditor

Republican: Sebrina Shanks (5,631 votes)

County Commissioner

Democratic: Zachary Gates (1,798 votes)

Republican: Daryl Miller (58,405 votes)

District Attorney

Republican: Richard Wilson (5,405 votes)

Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts

Tammy Hart (3,984 votes)

Magisterial District Judge 42-3-04

Democratic & Republican: Ryan Leo Edsell (1,901 votes)

Athens Township Supervisor

Republican 2-year term: Bonnie Petruschak (321 votes)

Republican 6-year term: Ronald Reagan (208 votes)

Republican 6-year term: Matthew Moore (234 votes)

Leroy Township Supervisor

Republican: Tom Tomlinson (9 votes)

Litchfield Township Supervisor

Republican: William Zurn (186 votes)

Standing Stone Township Supervisor