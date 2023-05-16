(WETM) — Voters across the Northern Tier, and all of Pennsylvania, went out to vote today to fill a multitude of empty seats in municipalities across the state.
With polls closing at 8 p.m., results have been coming to us throughout the night. Here are the results of the elections across our two counties and the state.
Tioga County
County Commissioner
- Democratic: Shane Nickerson (1,403 votes)
- Democratic: Joseph Druetto (1,114 votes)
- Republican: Sam VanLoon (3,001 votes)
- Republican: Marc Rice (2,034 votes)
District Attorney
- Republican: Sandra Olson (4,050 votes)
Coroner
- Republican: James Daugherty (4,077 votes)
Bloss Township Supervisor
- Republican: Mark Strange (71 votes)
Delmar Township Supervisor
- Deven Martin (339 votes, North & South)
Jackson Township Supervisor
- Mary Cogswell (166 votes)
Lawrenceville Borough Council (vote for 4)
- Democratic: Mansel O’Dell (24 votes)
- Democratic: Diana Lewis (22 votes)
- Republican: Terry Gleason (130 votes)
- Republican: Anthony Urbano, Jr. (127 votes)
- Republican: Barry Mortimer (104 votes)
- Republican: Eddie Wetzel (93 votes)
Bradford County
County Auditor
- Republican: Sebrina Shanks (5,631 votes)
County Commissioner
- Democratic: Zachary Gates (1,798 votes)
- Republican: Daryl Miller (58,405 votes)
District Attorney
- Republican: Richard Wilson (5,405 votes)
Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts
- Tammy Hart (3,984 votes)
Magisterial District Judge 42-3-04
- Democratic & Republican: Ryan Leo Edsell (1,901 votes)
Athens Township Supervisor
- Republican 2-year term: Bonnie Petruschak (321 votes)
- Republican 6-year term: Ronald Reagan (208 votes)
- Republican 6-year term: Matthew Moore (234 votes)
Leroy Township Supervisor
- Republican: Tom Tomlinson (9 votes)
Litchfield Township Supervisor
- Republican: William Zurn (186 votes)
Standing Stone Township Supervisor
- Republican: Paul Schoonover (72 votes)