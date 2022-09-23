HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s candy has been around in the Midstate since the early 1900s. Many flavors of the famous chocolate have come and gone. Some products have stood the test of time, and some of the products have been discontinued.

Here are five Hershey products that have come and gone over the last few decades.

1. Hershey Kissables

Now, these were a huge part of my childhood.

This candy was essentially a mini Hershey Kiss, but it was coated in a hard candy shell. They came in red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. Holiday editions were made for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and Easter. They were introduced in 2005 and sadly were discontinued in 2009. People have been wanting to have this candy brought back, so much so there is a petition asking the company to bring them back.

2. Hershey’s Swoops

These were a staple in many kids’ lunchboxes.

This unique candy looked like a potato chip, as well as packaged like one. But, they were a chip of chocolate. this product was launched in 2003, however, the high price as well as only having 6 of these chips per package may have led to their downfall, according to mashed.com. They were discontinued in 2006.

3. Bar None

This candy bar was released back in 1987 and contained chocolate wafers, chocolate creme, crushed peanuts, and caramel. According to Snack History, these tasted very similar to a present-day KitKat bar. The website also says that it was a hard candy to eat, and in 1997, the Bar None was now “Bar Gone”, as the product was discontinued. However, this bar can still be purchased on sites like oldtimecandy.com

4. Hershey’s Air Delights

This one was a weird one.

This chocolate bar looked and was packaged very similarly to a regular Hershey Bar. But, there was one thing that made it stand out: Aerated chocolate.

When you bit into the candy, it would immediately melt in your mouth. It was marketed as being light as air when being eaten. Both Hershey Bars and Hershey Kisses were made with aerated chocolate. But, this airy candy debuted in 2010 and has since been discontinued.

5. Hershey’s Gold

This candy bar was considered the fourth official “Hershey bar”, according to Spoon University in 2017.

This was not made with chocolate, but caramelized creme, with pretzels and peanuts added to the mix. This candy contained no chocolate.

The Bar tasted very salty and very sweet. However, when a person on Reddit turned to the factory in 2020, they were told the candy was no longer in production. It is still on Hershey’s official store, but it is listed as out of stock. Maybe these might make a comeback in the near future.

Do you remember any of these sweet treats? Hershey’s products may come and go, but, some of these products people miss more than others!