$500 reward for info after multiple vehicle thefts in one night

UNION TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for help in identifying the person responsible for a string of vehicle thefts in Tioga County.

State Police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts that happened between 3-5 a.m. on October 25 in the Roaring Branch and Union Township areas.

Police believe that all the incidents were done by the same person and are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police are reminding car owners to keep their vehicles locked at all times, especially at night.

