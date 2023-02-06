WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – The FBI office out of Pittsburgh is offering a $5,000 reward in a 2011 missing woman case based in Bradford County.

The FBI announced that along with Pa. and West Virginia State Police, it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case of Maria Miller. The FBI said Miller was last seen at work at the Dandy on Route 6 in Wysox on February 5, 2011.

According to the release, Miller left work that morning and returned home to Towanda. She was planning a trip with her husband to West Virginia and may have been to Summersville W.V. on Feb. 5, 2011, according to the FBI.

She was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt. At the time she disappeared, Millers was 34 years old, 5’1″, 125 lbs, and had black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-CALLFBI or email tips.fbi.gov.