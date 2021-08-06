91 cadets graduate from Pennsylvania State Police Academy; placed in troops across commonwealth

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Police Academy in Hershey announced 91 cadet graduates that have now been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women graduates represent the 181st graduating cadet class.

“Today we celebrate the dedication and hard work of the men and women obtaining the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” Colonel Evanchick said at the ceremony. “The first step in their career is complete as they have met the department’s standards of honor, integrity and respect. The duty of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them.”

The ceremony took place outside and included a limited amount of family members. Following graduation, the graduates have been assigned to the following stations:

Troop B, Uniontown : 11 cadets

Troop C, Clarion: 2 cadets

Troop C, DuBois: 1 cadet

Troop C, lewis Run: 3 cadets

Troop C, Marienville: 3 cadets

Troop C, Ridgeway: 2 cadets

Troop E, Corry: 1 cadet

Troop E, Meadville: 1 cadet

Troop F, Coudersport: 3 cadets

Troop F, Emporium: 3 cadets

Troop F, Montoursville: 1 cadet

Troop F, Selinsgrove: 2 cadets

Troop G, McConnellsburg: 1 cadet

Troop G, Rockview: 1 cadet

Troop H, Chambersburg: 5 cadets

Troop H, Harrisburg: 2 cadets

Troop H, Lykens: 1 cadet

Troop H, Newport: 1 cadet

Troop J, Avondale: 7 cadets

Troop J, Embreeville: 2 cadets

Troop J, Lancaster: 3 cadets

Troop J, York: 2 cadets

Troop K, Media: 5 cadets

Troop K, Phildelphia: 9 cadets

Troop K, Skippack: 1 cadet

Troop L, Jonestown: 2 cadets

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven: 3 cadets

Troop N, Stroudsburg: 8 cadets

Troop P, Laporte: 3 cadets

Troop P, Towanda: 2 cadets

