PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Abandoned places are usually off-limits to the general public. But in the state of Pennsylvania, there are places you can visit that are abandoned and completely legal to explore.

Here are a few places that you can visit that are abandoned in Pennsylvania, according to UncoveringPA.

Austin Dam

This dam is located in Potter County. Back in 1911, the dam failed, causing water to flood places downstream and killing 78 people. The dam was rebuilt in 1942 but failed once again. No one was killed when the dam broke the second time, but it was never rebuilt and has been left abandoned.

People can walk around to see what is left of the monolithic structure and pay their respects to those killed there by visiting a memorial that is placed on the site.

Centralia

Probably the most famous ghost town in Pennsylvania, coal mines below the town caught fire in the 1960s and it was the beginning of the end for the town.

Nowadays, the town has fewer than 10 people. You can still drive through the town and see what little remains. You can see stoops and sidewalks that lead to empty plots of land and see what structures are still visible.

One of the most popular stops was the Graffiti Highway, an old section of the road that was abandoned after the fire started. Recently, this was destroyed by the property owner and can no longer be accessed.

Redbank Coaling Tower

This abandoned place is located along a 35-mile trail in Armstrong County. This tower stands right over the trail. UncoveringPA says that from 1930 until 1957, this tower would refuel train engines with coal that would pass through the area.

Hikers can check out the base of the tower and learn more about the railroading history that was prominent throughout the area.

Kinzua Bridge

This bridge was completed in the 1880s and was the tallest bridge in the world at the time of its completion and was used for over 100 years for trains to cross a valley that is situated 300 feet below.

In 2003 a tornado swept through the valley causing around 60% of the bridge to collapse. Nowadays, the bridge is a center point for the Kinzua Bridge State Park. Guests can still walk on what is still standing, and view the twisted remains of the bridge that are still there from when the tornado swept through.

Bethlehem Steel Stacks

One of the most famous sites found in the Commonwealth, these stacks can be found in the Lehigh Valley. They were constructed in 1915 and were used for a large steel mill that used to be on the site. The mill closed in 1995 but the stacks were left abandoned.

Presently, they are part of an entertainment complex, but can still be viewed from the venue. Information can be found here.

Pioneer Tunnel Coal Mine

This once-abandoned coal mine can be found near Centralia, the mine closed in 1930 and was thought to be a temporary closure. Because of this, all the mine equipment was left in place. But the mine never reopened.

In 1962 a group of residents decided to open the mine to tours.

The Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike

This 13-mile stretch of the turnpike in Bedford and Fulton counties, which includes three tunnels and a travel plaza was bypassed in 1968.

The road has not been traveled in over 50 years. Many nature lovers, bikers, and other people explore the road since it was abandoned. The road is sometimes used for road reflector testing and rumble strip testing. The road has also been used for training the military, and in music videos, according to the National Highway Administration.

The abandoned portion of the turnpike is not officially open, but the public can go there on an “at your own risk” basis, according to the US Department of Transportation.