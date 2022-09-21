EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The PA Office of the Attorney General announced a former PSP Corporal has been sentenced for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room.

According to the attorney general, former PSP Corporal Brian Rickard has been sentenced to six to 24 months on house arrest and three years probation for charges related to stealing drugs from the evidence room, ingesting them while on the job, and subsequently using office computers to cover up the theft.

“Corporal Rickard betrayed his fellow officers and the community he was meant to serve and protect. By stealing evidence and using drugs while on duty, Corporal Rickard dishonored his profession and committed a serious crime. Today’s sentence holds Rickard accountable for betraying the trust of the people of Pennsylvania.” Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Officials say the investigation into Rickard began in November 2021 after investigators found Rickard at work in a “compromised state, unable to function normally, and made a commotion when he was told to return home.”

The attorney general says a fellow corporal entered Rickard’s office following the incident and discovered multiple empty heroin packets in his trash can with a crumpled evidence envelope. Further search in Rickard’s home revealed additional empty heroin packets.

The sentencing comes after Rickard pleaded guilty to obstructing the administration of law, tampering with evidence, theft, and other related charges on June 20, 2022.