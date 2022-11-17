YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and First Lady of Agriculture Nina Redding shopped at York Central Market House for a PA Prefered Thanksgiving celebration.

“Shopping locally and looking for the PA Preferred checkmark directly supports Pennsylvania family farms and supports jobs and the economy right where you live,” said Secretary Redding. “As we spend time with our loved ones, giving thanks for the season and harvest, we share our gratitude to the farmers and agricultural workers who fill our dinner tables this holiday season and every day.”

According to the state, PA Preferred encourages shoppers to “check for the check” to ensure they are taking home trusted products that were grown or produced in Pennsylvania.

Shoppers can find Pennsylvania products by:

The USDA says that Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for the number of farms that sell directly to consumers. Thanksgiving foods found in a traditional Thanksgiving meal are produced and harvested abundantly by Pennsylvania farmers annually. This includes more than 6 million turkeys, 100 million pounds of pumpkins, and 160 million pounds of potatoes.