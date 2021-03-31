All Pa. residents will be eligible to schedule a vaccine starting April 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Wednesday announced a new, updated timeline for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Pennsylvania.

Starting today, March 31, workers in law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store workers, and food and agriculture workers are immediately eligible to register for a vaccine appointment.

Starting April 5, all individuals in Phase 1B will be eligible to start scheduling appointments.

Starting April 12, all residents in Phase 1C will be eligible to start scheduling appointments.

And finally, on April 19, all Pennsylvania residents age 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Today we're announcing a timeline for Pennsylvania's accelerated three-week vaccine rollout.



All Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the COVID vaccine by April 19.



See the latest information and find an appointment near you when you're eligible: https://t.co/4UeI1Bx6rO. pic.twitter.com/6aLLOpsDOh — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 31, 2021

This announcement comes days before some COVID-19 mitigation efforts are set to be lifted.

​Phase 1A is the first vaccine distribution step. The vaccine is currently being distributed to:

Long-term care facility residents

Health care personnel including, but not limited to: Emergency medical service personnel Nurses Nursing assistants Physicians Dentists Dental hygienists Chiropractors Therapists Phlebotomists Pharmacists Technicians Pharmacy technicians Health professions students and trainees Direct support professionals Clinical personnel in school settings or correctional facilities Contractual HCP not directly employed by the health care facility

Persons not directly involved in patient care but potentially exposed to infectious material that can transmit disease among or from health care personnel and patients

Persons ages 65 and older

Persons ages 16-64 with high-risk conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD Down Syndrome Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2) Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



Phase 1B Eligibility

People in congregate settings not otherwise specified as long-term care facilities, and persons receiving home and community-based services

First responders

Correctional officers and other workers serving people in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1A

Food and agricultural workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Education workers

Clergy and other essential support for houses of worship

Public transit workers

Individuals caring for children or adults in early childhood and adult day programs

Phase 1C Eligibility

Essential workers in these sectors: Transportation and logistics Water and wastewater Food service Housing construction Finance, including bank tellers Information technology Communications Energy, including nuclear reactors Legal services Federal, state, county and local government workers, including county election workers, elected officials and members of the judiciary and their staff Media Public safety Public health workers



Phase Two Eligibility

All individuals not previously covered who are 16 and older and do not have a contraindication to the vaccine (note that at this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech product is approved for those age 16 and 17)

“It is important to remember that eligibility does not guarantee an immediate vaccination appointment,” Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “Vaccine providers are ready and eager to get a shot in the arm of every person who wants one while we continue to aggressively advocate for more vaccine.”

“President Biden has asked us to make every adult eligible for vaccination with the vaccine he is providing,” said Sen. Art Haywood. “We can do it, we can make the change. We can get more vaccine to Southeast PA and across the commonwealth and target vaccine, so no one is left out.”

The Department of Health has a tool that allows individuals to find vaccine providers near them. Click here to find a provider near you.