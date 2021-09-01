Animal Care Sanctuary picks up rescue dogs from Hurricane Ida

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – The Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield, Pennsylvania has picked up eight puppies and eight adult dogs from the airport in Manassas, Virginia.

The Sanctuary originally planned to get eight total pets (seven puppies and one adult), but a Facebook video showed 16 total doggos in the van.

The rescue dogs were displaced by Hurricane Ida that blasted ashore in Louisiana early this week. They were evacuated ahead of Ida’s path by the Tulsa Humane Society.

ACS arrived in Virginia early Wednesday afternoon and said there were about 12 other vehicles there from other shelters to pick up animals, as well. Crates were color-coded for easier organization and distribution of the animals.