Applications open for Bradford County Hometown Hero banners

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Applications are available for those who wish to honor a local veteran with a Hometown Heroes banner in Bradford County.

The banners from the American Legion to Mix Ave as well as the Merrill Parkway will be replaced prior to Memorial Day 2021. Cost per banner is $60.00 and the application form serves as a photo/information release.

The form and photo with the person’s name in the subject line can be emailed to bcvets@bradfordco.org. The application can be viewed below or downloaded at the Bradford County Veterans Affairs website.