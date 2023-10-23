The upcoming November election is almost here but if you’re not yet registered to vote, you need to act fast because today is the deadline.

Those who are eligible and wish to register to vote before the November 7 election, have until tonight at midnight to do so.

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote online HERE, fill out this form and mail it, submit an application at any county registration office, or visit any Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Photo License and Driver’s License Centers.

Those registering by mail need to make sure their letter is postmarked by midnight tonight.

How do I know if I am registered to vote?

You can use the Voter Registration Form HERE, you can contact your county voter registration office, or you can call 1-877-VOTESPA to inquire about your voter status.

How can I update my registration?

Want to change your political party? Click HERE and select “Change of Party”

Need to change your name? Click HERE and select “Change of Name”

Recently moved and need to change your address? Click HERE and select “Change of Address”.

If you recently moved, please pay attention to the following important guidelines.

If you moved within Pennsylvania but did not update your registration, you can still vote at your old polling place for this upcoming election.

If you moved within the same county, you must tell the election officials at the polling place of your new address. After the election, you will receive a new voter registration card matching your new address.

If you moved to a different county, you need to fill out THIS FORM and change your address. After the election, the county election office for both your old and new addresses will update your voter registration and you will receive a new voter registration card matching your new address.

If you move to a different state, you will need to register in your new respective state. You can cancel your PA Voter Registration, HERE.

What are the requirements to be eligible to vote?

You must be a citizen of the United States for at least one month.

You must be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which you want to register and vote for at least 30 days.

You must be at least 18 years of age on or before the day of the next election.

How can I vote by mail?

Fill out this application by midnight on October 31.

After the county election office receives your application, you will receive a packet of accessible voting materials in the mail. This packet will also contain a return envelope and a secrecy envelope for you to mail in your ballot.

Need more information?

Visit VOTE.PA.GOV or contact your local election office.