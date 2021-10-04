WATCH: Athens house hit by cars twice in one day

ATHENS BOROUGH, Pa (WETM) – A house in Athens Borough was hit by two vehicles in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Athens Borough Police Chief Christopher Hutchinson told 18 News that the first car hit 729 South Main Street around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 2.

Jonathan Feaster, 31, of Candor, N.Y. was driving the car. Feaster was charged with Driving Under the Influence and trying to evade police.

The second crash happened around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 3. Hutchinson said the incident is still under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.

Video provided to WETM by the homeowner shows the moments after Feaster hit the house.

18 News will follow this story and provide information as it becomes available.