ULSTER TWP, Pa. (WETM) – An Athens man has been sentenced for chasing and beating a woman and damaging her car with a baseball on multiple occasions last spring, as well as charges from at least four other incidents, according to the DA’s office.

Matthew Gay, 31, was sentenced to 20-72 months in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, as well as fines of $2,500. The sentencing stems from at least five arrests from April to June 2021 in Ulster Township.

According to a criminal complaint from May 2021, Gay was accused of beating a woman with a closed fist the month before, kicking her in the ribs until she lost consciousness. Police also claimed Gay dragged the woman by the throat and slammed her to the ground., destroyed her cellphone, and stayed at her home for several days without her permission, continuing to beat her.

The day the woman went to police to tell them what happened, the criminal complaint said that Gay forced her to drive to a Dandy in Wysox. When he got out of the car, the woman was able to drive away and contact a friend, as well as call police. She returned to her house to lock up before going to State Police when Gay then exited her house and began hitting her vehicle with the baseball bat and threatening to kill her and her friend.

The criminal complaint said Gay destroyed the windshield before also hitting her friend’s vehicle.

The woman was found to have cuts and bruises on her face and arms, as well as a broken wrist. She also complained about head and rib pain.

Gay was also arrested at least four other times last year for other incidents. As a result of the charges, Gay was sentenced on 4 counts of Disorderly Conduct-Fighting, Threatening, Tumultuous Behavior (a 3rd-degree misdemeanor), and Flight to Avoid Apprehension (a 2nd-degree misdemeanor).

Gay was an inmate in the Chemung County Jail in late-June 2021 when he was arrested as a Fugitive from Justice on at least six warrants for the assaults.