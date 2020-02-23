Autopsy, toxicology tests slated after death in custody

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say an autopsy and toxicology tests are planned following the death of a man after he was taken into custody in eastern Pennsylvania.

Officers were called to a Schuylkill Haven home just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday on a report of a man acting erratically, state police in Schuylkill County said.

Police said he was heard in the garage, and they tried to talk to him, but he than ran out — naked except for one sock — and ran toward police.

Police say he was aggressive and didn’t follow their commands, and a stun gun was used followed by a lengthy struggle.

Police say the 38-year-old man lost consciousness after being taken into custody and later died at a hospital.

Investigators said they believe he was under the influence of some controlled substance.