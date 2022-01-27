Blossburg Fire Department announces first annual silent auction

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg Fire Department has announced that it will hold its first annual silent auction this spring.

The April 30 auction will feature a variety of prizes, and the Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department is still accepting baskets and donations from local businesses, organizations and individuals. The Department said gift baskets and other donations be dropped off at the fire hall each money between 6:30 and 8 p.m. until April 29.

The event will be April 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with drawings at 4:30 p.m. at the Blossburg fire hall at 324 Main Street. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department.

