BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Blossburg Fire Department is hosting its first annual silent auction this weekend, with a large variety of prizes ranging from sporting tickets to quilts, gift cards and more.

The Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department announced in January that the Silent Auction would be held for the first time on April 30. The Department said there will be prizes ranging from gift cards, handmade quilts and afghans, sporting events tickets, and other baskets and prizes from local businesses and individuals.

Gift baskets and other donations can still be dropped off at the fire hall until April 29 at 8 p.m. The auction will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Drawings will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Blossburg Fire Hall at 324 Main Street.

All the money raised in the auction will go to benefit the Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department.