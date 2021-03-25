Bradford County District Attorney on temporary suspension following sexual assault, abuse of power charges

Bradford County, Pa., District Attorney Chad Salsman is escorted into Magisterial District Court, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Towanda, Pa. The Pennsylvania county prosecutor was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases when he worked as a defense attorney. (Brianne Ostrander/The Daily Review via AP)

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has been placed on temporary suspension, the Disciplinary Board for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

According to the Disciplinary Board, Salsman’s temporary suspension takes effect on April 24th.

In February, Salsman was charged by the State Attorney General for sexual assault and abuse of power. Salsman is being accused of these crimes following a grand jury investigation.

According to court documents, at least five women experienced the same patterns of coercion and assault by Salsman. Shapiro says Salsman would ask these female clients for nude photos and/or grope them during meetings and even in court.

The grand jury alleges Salsman knew these clients were in vulnerable positions and used that against them.

The order from the court clearly defines that this should not be construed as removing Salsman from elected office, and is limited to the temporary suspension of his license to practice law.