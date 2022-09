Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— This week, state police said a fiber optic line was shot behind a Bradford County home.

Investigators say an unknown suspect shot and damaged Tri-County Electric’s fiber optic worth approximately $20,000.

Troopers said the damage occurred sometime before September 22 on the 8200 block of the Berwick Turnpike.

There are no suspects at this time.