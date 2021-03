COLUMBIA CROSSROADS, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Bradford County man has died after suffering burn injuries that stemmed from smoking a cigarette while on oxygen.

The Lehigh County coroner says 60-year-old Robert F. Wiglesworth died Monday after receiving 2nd-degree burns while smoking on oxygen and complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) one week earlier.