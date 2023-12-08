SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Sayre man was found not guilty on Wednesday in a case that charged him with more than 1,000 child sex crimes after a jury took one day to reach a verdict. The verdict comes after a hung jury in June postponed the case until December.

According to court files and the Bradford County District Attorney, Jeffrey Post was found not guilty of 1,400 counts of child sex crimes on Wednesday, Dec. 6, after a day in court starting at 8:30 a.m. with a verdict reached by mid-afternoon.

On June 5, 2023, jury selections were made with the trial set for June 6, as mentioned above, that trial ended in a hung jury resulting in the need for the trial on Dec. 6.

Post was arrested in June 2022 and charged with 1,400 sexual charges against one individual.

Post is currently a registered sex offender for indecent assault after being convicted in 2021 for crimes that took place in July 2020.