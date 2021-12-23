Bradford County man to pay over $215K for 2020 arson

MONROETON, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man has been sentenced and fined hundreds of thousands of dollars in connection to an arson from November 2020.

Allen Strickland, 40, of Monroeton was sentenced to two to 6 years in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for committing arson and trespass (both second-degree felonies) on November 28, 2020 in Franklin Township.

Strickland was also fined $2,000 and will have to pay $216,955 in restitution costs.

According to the criminal complaint, a house fire was reported on Pennsylvania Avenue in Monroeton Borough around 6:40 a.m. Neighbors described seeing a truck with a red stripe about an hour earlier and someone hiding in the bushes across the street. The truck stopped, someone got out, ran into the garage where the arson occurred.

Around 8:20 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported at the Franklindale Fire Department where a truck of a similar description backed into the door and five gas cans were stolen.

Police later located the truck at a home on SR 414 and saw the contents of the bed matched the surveillance footage from the fire department, as well as similar scrape marks on the bumper and matching tire tread.

Strickland, the owner of the truck, denied driving it anywhere, saying he only woke up at 11 a.m. Strickland was wearing clothes that matched the description of the man the neighbors saw in the bushes.

After interviewing more neighbors and his former landlords, Strickland was charged with the following: