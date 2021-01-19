Bradford County native Stacy Garrity sworn in as Pennsylvania State Treasurer

Harrisburg, Pa. (WETM) – Athens native Stacy Garrity was sworn in on Tuesday as the 78th treasurer of Pennsylvania.

Garrity, the fourth woman to hold the position, said her job is “to be the steward of taxpayer money and to make certain that government is open, honest, and accountable.”

According to the Associated Press, Garrity received 3,236,499 votes (48.9%) to Torsella’s 3,159,894 (47.7%). Two third-party candidates received 3.4% combined.

Prior to running for State Treasurer, the Republican Garrity served in the U.S. Army Reserve worked at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp., a global supplier of refractory powders based in Bradford County.

“We have just come through a year of unprecedented challenges, hard feelings, and some deep losses,” Garrity said. “There’s a saying that if you focus on the rearview mirror, you’ll miss where you’re headed. I say we look ahead toward a place of optimism and cooperation. Let’s start the journey.”

Garrity says her priorities include eliminating waste and unnecessary fees, helping Pennsylvania families save for education and other needs, and increasing transparency for taxpayers.

“This job is about making sure that billions of dollars of unclaimed property is returned to its rightful owners,” Garrity said. “It’s about promoting college savings for working families and ABLE accounts to assist people with special needs. It’s about creating a system that will allow taxpayers to go online and examine every check written from the Treasury. It’s their money, and they deserve to know how every dollar is spent.”

Tuesday’s inaugural ceremony included a presentation of Garrity’s military colors by the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry.

Garrity, a graduate of Bloomsburg University, was joined by the Bloomsburg University Choir, which performed the national anthem and “God Bless America.”

