ROME TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged incident of Corruption of Minors in Bradford County.

On September 16, 2021, State Police received a report of a Corruption of Minors in on North Orwell Road in Rome Township. Investigation revealed that an 18-year-old male allegedly sent nude photographs to a juvenile female.

Police haven’t released any other details, and the investigation is ongoing.