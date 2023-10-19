STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the matchup is a little over a week away, 12 Penn State alumni-owned breweries are receiving a beer poking fun at their Ohio-based rivals.

Introducing Buckeye Tears

Breweries in PA is bringing the 4.09% cold IPA to 12 breweries in Pennsylvania including Antifragile Brewing in State College. The drink, as its name insinuates, features Ohio State’s mascot Brutus Buckeye crying.

Buckeye Tears IPA created by Breweries in Pa

The beer was brewed by Chatty Monks Brewing in Reading, PA, and was created to highlight the rivalry with their fellow Big 10 school, according to their press release.

Breweries in PA said the drink means no harm and they think it’s the perfect name for a beer that will honor a Penn State team that is looking to win the National Championship in 2023.

The beer will be available at Antifragile Brewery on draft and in cans starting Saturday, Oct. 14. In addition to State College, the below breweries will also be receiving cans, draft or both.

Brewery City Availability Acrospire Brewing Glenshaw Cans Only Blondes and Brewnettes West Grove Cans & Draft Cellar Works Sarver Cans Only Grist House Pittsburgh Draft Only Hidden Stories Brewing Millerstown Cans & Draft Locust Lane Craft Brewery Malvern Cans Only Mechanistic Brewing Clarion Cans & Draft Michaux Brewing Waynesboro Cans & Draft Moo-Duck Brewing Elizabethtown Cans & Draft Rough Edges Brewing Chambersburg Cans Only ShuBrew Zelienople Cans & Draft

No. 6 Penn State will travel to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Noon on FOX.