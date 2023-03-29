TIOGA TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — A bridge preservation project on Route 15 is expected to begin next week in Tioga Township, P.a over the Mill Creek Reservoir, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The preservation is scheduled for Monday, April 3 and will affect northbound travel between Exit 182 and Exit 191. The project is expected to be finished in September. During this time, there will be a single lane with barriers for motorists headed north.

People traveling on this portion of Route 15 for the next 5 months should be prepared for stopped traffic and delays. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and allocate for more time when traveling.

This restoration project is expected to cost $1.2 million, and the main contractor will be RAM Construction Services of Michigan.

For information on road conditions, you can call 511 or visit the 511PA website.