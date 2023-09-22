GENESSEE, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Coudersport say that a school bus from a Potter County school went into a ditch this morning in Genesee, Pennsylvania.

According to police, school bus number 13 from Northern Potter School District went off the shoulder of the road and into a ditch on Ridge Road in Genesee around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The bus went into the ditch on the driver’s side.

A release from the school district states that local fire departments, EMTs and State Police were quick to the scene. Students were assessed by an EMT and released to their parents on scene or were transported to UPMC Cole by ambulance. Students who arrived by ambulance were triaged, with some being admitted to the emergency room.

Twenty-three students along with the bus driver were taken to the hospital to be checked out and were released following the incident.