Canton Public Works garage fire destroys plow trucks, equipment

CANTON, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A fire broke out at the Canton Public Works garage in Bradford County Friday afternoon.







The employees with the Department of Public Works noticed the fire and drivers passing by called to report it. All crews had been out during the night working on snow removal and no one was in the garage when the fire started.

The structure sustained heavy damage and was newly renovated with a new roof and insulation.





Two of the department’s three snow plows were destroyed, including the newest one they purchased in 2019. Also damaged was one front end loader, one backhoe and one road grader.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.