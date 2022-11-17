First responders crowd around a vehicle stuck on a roof near Tunkhannock Pa.

TUNKHANNOCK TWP. Pa. (WETM) — A head-scratching scene took place on Tuesday as first responders arrived at the location of a vehicle on top of a structure in Northeast Pa.

According to the Tunkhannock Township Police Department, crews were dispatched around 11:34 a.m. to 205 state Route 307 for a motor vehicle collision.

Police said that the vehicle was traveling north on Sr 307 from Lake Winola and toward Tunkhannock.

Photo Credit – Tunkhannock Township Police

They said the vehicle failed to take a left-hand corner in the roadway, resulting in the vehicle going off the road and striking a log pile.

The collision with the log pile caused the vehicle to go airborne before landing and striking a large rock, going airborne again and landing on the roof of the structure.

Police say that one person was involved in the accident, but it’s unknown the status of the individual.