ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Fire departments responded to a second fire in Athens Monday morning that killed at least one cat.

Around 8:30 a.m., 18 News received reports of a trailer fire in McCloe’s Trailer Park on Wolcott Hollow Road in Athens Township on November 15.

No one was home during the fire, but those on the scene told an 18 News reporter that one cat died and another cat is missing.

Athens Township Fire and Sayre Borough Fire said the trailer was a total loss.