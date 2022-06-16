MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are praising four good samaritans who helped subdue a retail theft suspect.

On June 15 around 7:39 p.m., the Northern York County Regional Police Department investigated a retail theft at the Pennsylvania Wine and Spirits Store on the 300 block of Locks Rd. in Manchester Township.

The first officer on scene observed the suspect outside of the store. The suspect entered the passenger door of a tan Honda Accord. The officer stopped the vehicle and approached the suspect. The officer had the suspect exit the vehicle and attempted to handcuff the gentleman.

Dashcam video shows the suspect resisted officers and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

While attempting to handcuff the suspect four good Samaritans assisted the officers in controlling the suspect so he could be handcuffed.

“The Northern York County Regional Police Department extends a thank you to the citizens who assisted the officers.”

The driver of the tan Honda Accord was not a suspect in any crimes and was released from the scene.

The suspect was identified as Marlo Harvard Jr., who was found to also have heroin and needles in his possession. Marlo Harvard Jr. was arraigned on charges of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia along with a warrant for felony Retail Theft.