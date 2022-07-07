PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new bill is proposing changes to the current medical marijuana laws in Pennsylvania.

Currently, the Commonwealth has a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving with THC (the psychoactive chemical in marijuana) in their system.

However, advocates for Senate Bill 167 say that even when the intoxicating effects of marijuana wear off, THC remains in the body for much longer. Meaning even if a driver is not intoxicated at the time of a drug test, they can still test positive for THC.

Senate Bill 167 would require “proof of impairment”, just like with many other prescription medications.

Brian Manchester, a defense attorney, said, “If you’re a medical patient with under ten grams of medical serum, you can blow things up, you can work on power lines and you can dig in coal mines. All require the use of equipment, except on high power lines, you’re way up there in the air. But there’s no provision under any law to allow somebody to drive.”

Senate Bill 167 passed the State Senate Transportation Committee unanimously and the bill now moves on to the full Senate for a vote.