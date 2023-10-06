NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center will be hosting its 3rd Annual Gratitude Gala at Tioga Downs in November.

After three years, the organization is bringing the fundraiser event back. The Gala is a semi/formal evening that reflects and celebrates the previous year’s success, thanks those who have contributed to the organization and event, as well as educates and inspires those who attend to continue the fight against child abuse. The event will return on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Tioga Downs Event Center.

The event will include a one-hour limited open bar that will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner that will be served at 7 p.m. A speech will be given by Kevin McNeil, with the Twelve Project, to educate the public on the effects of abuse and trauma, as well as inspire those who attend to create a better future for children. Dancing will also be taking place.

Tickets and sponsorships for the event can be purchased at www.chcac.org/gratitude-gala or by contacting The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center at 570-265-4132. Purchase will be available until November 8.

All proceeds from the event will benefit The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center, providing more opportunities to educate community members about child abuse and more services to Bradford and Sullivan County’s most vulnerable children.