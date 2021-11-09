Child car seat check coming to Tioga County

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police will hold a car seat safety check in Mansfield next week.

The free event will run from 3-7 p.m. on November 16 at the Mansfield State Police Barracks, 785 Lambs Creek Road.

Parents should bring the car seat, vehicle manual and the instructions for the car seat. Each check should take about 30 minutes.

If you are unable to make it to the event and would still like you child’s car seat checked, call the Mansfield State Police Barracks at 570-662-2151.